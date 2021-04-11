NASCAR Cup: Martinsville Speedway race postponed to Sunday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Only 42 laps of the scheduled 500 laps of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race were completed at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday night. Because of rain, the remainder of the race has been delayed until 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

Denny Hamlin was the race leader when the race was red-flagged Saturday night. Joey Logano was second, Ryan Blaney third, Martin Truex fourth, and Chase Elliott fifth after pit stops during a caution for a James Davison spin on lap 37. The race didn’t return to green after that caution, the first of the race.

After an approximate hour-and-a-half delay, also for rain, to start the race, Logano started on the pole with Hamlin alongside in second. Hamlin took the lead from Logano on lap four and led the remaining laps on Saturday.

The race broadcast will remain on FS1 when the race restarts Sunday. The delay of the Blue-Emu 500 to Sunday results in a doubleheader, as the NASCAR Xfinity race scheduled for Friday night, also at Martinsville, was postponed by rain to Sunday at noon, after the completion of 91 laps Friday night.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).