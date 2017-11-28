NASCAR Cup: Matt Borland joins Germain Racing as Ty Dillon’s crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Borland will be Ty Dillon’s crew chief on the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018, the race team has announced. He’ll replace Robert “Bootie” Barker.

“Matt Borland brings a varied skill set to our No. 13 program,” Germain Racing owner Bob Germain Jr. said. “With his engineering skills and veteran leadership, we are looking forward to continued improvements in our team results as we move into the new season and beyond.”

According to a press release from the team, Borland has signed a multi-year contract.

The 2017 season was the first for Dillon with the No. 13 team. He posted best finishes of 11th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Phoenix International Raceway, both coming in the final six races of the season. Dillon was 24th in the points standings as season’s end.

Borland was crew chief on the No. 27 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Paul Menard in 2017, a season that resulted in two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. In all Borland has 281 races of experience as a Cup-level crew chief, beginning in 2000 and working with drivers including Ryan Newman, Dale Jarrett and Menard, among others. He has 13 wins, all coming as Newman’s crew chief at Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing. Borland also has 63 top-fives and 105 top-10 finishes.

Borland was Dillon’s crew chief for one race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016 while with Leavine Family Racing. They finished 33rd in that race.

