NASCAR Cup: Matt Borland reinstated

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Ty Dillon, driver of the #13 GEICO Chevrolet, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has reinstatement crew chief Matt Borland, lifting his indefinite suspension for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Borland, crew chief on the No. 13 Germain Racing team of Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was suspended last month.

According to Borland, his failed drug test was the result of an ingredient in a diet coffee drink.

“This past weekend, I was informed by a NASCAR doctor that I had DMAA (2-amino-5-methylhexanamine) in my system,” Borland said upon the announcement of his suspension. “After the surprise of this and not even knowing what that was, I asked if it could have come from a diet coffee I have been drinking for the past six months. I gave the doctor all of the details of the coffee and ingredients, and after he researched it, he said he thought that this was the cause. Even after doing my due-diligence, I felt comfortable in drinking the coffee. I plan to work with NASCAR to figure out what exactly has happened and resolve this issue as quickly as we can. I will cooperate with them and do whatever is requested of me to make this situation right. I have worked in the NASCAR garage for 20 years now and have never been a part of anything like this in my life. I take full responsibility for this incident and want to get it taken care of completely. I would like to sincerely apologize to my team, sponsors, associates, NASCAR and my family and I look forward to resolving this situation in an efficient manner.”

Justin Alexander was Dillon’s interim crew chief in the five races during Borland’s suspension.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty and reinstatement announcement also listed the reinstatement of Clifford Turner, who also was indefinitely suspended as a result of a substance abuse policy violation. According to the announcement, both Borland and Turner have completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.

