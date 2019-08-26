NASCAR Cup: Matt Borland suspended after failing drug test

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Borland, crew chief on the No. 13 Germain Racing team of Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has been suspended from NASCAR competition indefinitely for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy, the race team announced Monday morning. According to Borland, his failed drug test was the result of an ingredient in a diet coffee he had been drinking for the last six months.

“This past weekend, I was informed by a NASCAR doctor that I had DMAA (2-amino-5-methylhexanamine) in my system,” Borland said. “After the surprise of this and not even knowing what that was, I asked if it could have come from a diet coffee I have been drinking for the past six months. I gave the doctor all of the details of the coffee and ingredients, and after he researched it, he said he thought that this was the cause. Even after doing my due-diligence, I felt comfortable in drinking the coffee. I plan to work with NASCAR to figure out what exactly has happened and resolve this issue as quickly as we can. I will cooperate with them and do whatever is requested of me to make this situation right. I have worked in the NASCAR garage for 20 years now and have never been a part of anything like this in my life. I take full responsibility for this incident and want to get it taken care of completely. I would like to sincerely apologize to my team, sponsors, associates, NASCAR and my family and I look forward to resolving this situation in an efficient manner.”

The Cup Series had this past weekend off and will return to action at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 1. Justin Alexander will be Dillon’s substitute crew chief.

“Matt Borland has informed me that he was notified by NASCAR that a random urinalysis showed a substance, DMAA, that is impermissible under the NASCAR substance abuse policy,” Germain Racing owner Bob Germain said. “We reviewed the ingredients label on a coffee product that Matt had been drinking and it includes DMHA, a derivative of DMAA. Based upon the ingredients label, we do not believe that Matt had reason to know that the coffee contained a banned substance. However, we also understand and respect NASCAR’s decisions to strictly uphold their policies for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. As an organization, we stand behind Matt. He has been and remains an integral part of our race team and we look forward to his return to the garage and pit box.”

Bayley Currey, a part-time driver in all three of NASCAR’s national series suffered the same fate, failing a drug test approximately a week earlier. His failed drug test was attributed to DMHA, an ingredient in a workout supplement he was taking.

