NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto destined for good things

Matt DiBenedetto might have finished second in Satruday’s night race at the Bristol Moto Speedway circuit but he has aspirations that are far superior to runner up but who is he? Will his ambitions be realized? And if so, where?



THE STORY SO FAR



Guido, as DiBenedetto is often known, currently represents Leavine Family Racing in the number 95 Toyota Camry but his stock is continuously rising and, after his display last time out, his fellow drivers are backing him to progress rapidly despite uncertainty around his situation.



The most recent event lead to the eventual race winner, Denny Hamlin, apologizing to his rival via the media as he told a reporter for NBC ‘sorry to Matt’ before going on to state he knows how much a win would mean for his opponent and his wider team.



DiBenedettohasn’t claimed a first place finish in 164 attempts and as of next year he’ll no longer race for Team Leavine as they’re expected to replace him with a hot prospect from the Xfinity Series in Christopher Bell. It’s remarkable that a man who headed Sunday’s race for the majority – and may well have won it if not for contact with Ryan Newman –and who has placed in the top 10 four times in the last eight is due to be a free agent but we suspect he won’t be short on offers.



For now, though, DiBenedetto has to turn his focus away from his contractual position and focus on clinching a play-off spot – something that a first-place finish at Bristol would have sealed. The 28-year-old still has a couple of chances to book his place though and it would be a heartwarming moment for one of the best loved characters in the sport.



WHERE TO HEAD NEXT?



The view of most fans, drivers and NASCAR analysts is that DiBenedetto should be snapped but there are a few ways those offers could take shape and, although we think Guido will be fine, there will be other drivers out there in a similar position and then the cost becomes an additional factor.



One option that has been muted is a year racing in the Xfinity series before a returnbut given Bristol saw headlines of Hamlin’s and DiBenedetto’s ‘bromance’ on Saturday. It seems a long shot that the latter will want to compete in a series that’s major headline for the same weekend was football odds MVP favorite, Patrick Mahomes from NFL, appearing on the hood of a Chevy.



The comparison is perhaps an exaggeration of where the two series rank but the point stands; DiBenedetto will see Xfinity as a step down from where he wants to be.



It wouldn’t be unheard of for a team to add DiBenedetto to their ranks as an additional driver, which they’re able to do providing they have less than four on their books but a more realistic ending to the story is that a team turn to him as a replacement for an outgoing driver.



The most preferable outcome may well be dependent on Corey LaJoie. LaJoie has impressed with his performances on and off the track with GoFas this season and it’s rumored a few teams are sniffing around. If there is substance to these rumors, then DiBenedetto would be a pretty safe bet to fill his given that he still has a decent bond with those behind the scenes at GoFas after he spent 2017 and 2018 with them.



The man himself denied having spoken to anyone about his future on Sunday but, take it from us, DiBenedetto will remain in full focus and it’s only a matter of time until he clinches a win.