NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto hits 200th start mark at Dover

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – JULY 15: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/FVP Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Drydene 311, the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, will mark the 200th-career Cup Series start for Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

“It’s cool that this weekend is my 200th start,” DiBenedetto said. “That’s crazy to think. I remember making my first Cup start at Phoenix and just being appreciative for being there and accomplishing the first part of my dream, which was making it to the Cup Series. Now, it’s fast forward to this season having a dream opportunity driving the 21 car and competing up front.”

The 2020 Cup Series season is DiBenedetto’s first as driver of the iconic No. 21. He’s been a driver in the Cup Series since 2015, though, racing two years each for BK Racing and Go FAS Racing before moving to Leavine Family Racing ahead of the 2019 season. After one year behind the wheel of LFR’s No. 95 entry, he was released to make room for Christopher Bell in a deal with Joe Gibbs Racing.

DiBenedetto has a shot at at least three additional milestones in Saturday’s race. A win in the first Drydene 311 race of the weekend wouldn’t only be a career-first win for the driver, it also would be the 100th win for the Wood Brothers organization and the 700th win in the Cup Series for Ford.

In his first 199 Cup Series starts, DiBenedetto has five-career top-fives, including two runner-up finishes at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last year and Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year. he also has 18-career top-10s.

DiBenedetto heads into the Dover weekend in position to make the playoffs for the first time in his career. He is 13th in the driver points standings with three races remaining in the 26-race regular season.

