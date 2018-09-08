NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto leaving Go FAS Racing at end of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

After two years as driver of the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Matt DiBenedetto will leave Go FAS Racing at the end of the 2018 season, the driver announced Friday.

Below, is the statement DiBenedetto distributed via social media:

DiBenedetto has driven the No. 32 full-time since the 2017 season-opening Daytona 500. In 61 races with Go FAS Racing, he has three top-10 finish, including a best of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July. DiBenedetto’s career-best Cup Series finish was a sixth at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway in 2016. He drove for BK Racing for two seasons before moving to Go FAS Racing.

Below, is a statement released by Go FAS Racing on Saturday morning:

Eleven races remain for DiBenedetto in the No. 32 Go FAS Racing entry and in the 2018 season, including Sunday’s regular-season finale, the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

