NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto loses car chief at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #95 IMSA GTO Throwback Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday. As a result, he’ll be without car chief Greg Emmer for Sunday’s Bojangles’ 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

DiBenedetto will start 19th for Sunday’s race. Despite the two failed inspections, he’ll retain his starting position, as the issue that resulted in the inspection problem was remedied before DiBenedetto made his qualifying attempt.

DiBenedetto finished a career-best second in the most recent Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 17. His best finish at Darlington is a 25th in 2015 while driving for BK Racing.

