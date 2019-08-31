NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto loses car chief at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT
Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday. As a result, he’ll be without car chief Greg Emmer for Sunday’s Bojangles’ 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.
DiBenedetto will start 19th for Sunday’s race. Despite the two failed inspections, he’ll retain his starting position, as the issue that resulted in the inspection problem was remedied before DiBenedetto made his qualifying attempt.
DiBenedetto finished a career-best second in the most recent Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 17. His best finish at Darlington is a 25th in 2015 while driving for BK Racing.
