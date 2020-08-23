NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto on pole Sunday at Dover

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/FVP Ford, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

An inversion of the top-20 finishing order of Saturday’s Drydene 311 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway puts Matt DiBenedetto on the pole for Sunday’s race of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend doubleheader, also called the Drydene 311. DiBenedetto finished 20th in Saturday’s race.

“With it being a short race and no yellow flags, we were kind of stuck with what we had,” Wood Brothers Racing co-owner Eddie Wood said. “The good thing is they can work on the car before tomorrow’s race and we’ll get another chance to try to gain some points going into Daytona, where anything can happen.”

The inversion puts Ryan Newman, who finished 19th Saturday, next to DiBenedetto on the front row for the start of Sunday’s race.

Meanwhile, the inversion puts Saturday’s Drydene 311 winner Denny Hamlin in 20th for Sunday’s green flag. He’ll be joined in the middle of the grid by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. After fellow-JGR drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch finished second and third Saturday, they’ll start Sunday’s race in the 19th and 18th positions, respectively.

“This has been a difficult track for me throughout the course of my career, but it’s not because I dislike the track. I’ve just never had the technique that’s been very good here,” Hamlin said after his first-career Dover win Saturday. “It really rewards you charging the corners, and that’s not really my style of driving. I adapt and this is the results we get.”

The 21st through 40th-place starters will start in the same positions Sunday that they finished Saturday’s race.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway:

