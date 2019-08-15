NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto out at Leavine Family Racing

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 29: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Matt DiBenedetto

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto announced via Twitter on Thursday that he would not be with the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team in 2020.

“I got the devastating news that I will not be able to return to Feavine Family Racing next season,” DiBenedetto (@MattDRacing) tweeted. “Nonetheless, I can’t express how thankful I am for Bob, Sharon, Matt Diliberto, and everyone at LFR and Toyota for allowing me to do exactly what I set out to do, which was showcase my talent. It has been exciting for us as a team to get top-fives, top-10s, and lead the most laps in the Daytona 500.

“I have every intention of driving my heart out the rest of the season to, not only get more of these kinds of finishes, but to get them their first win. I would love to do that for them.

“Although this is a difficult time for me, nothing is going to stop me from winning in the NASCAR Cup Series. I’m hopeful there is a team out there that will give me the chance to continue my dream and allow me to win for them.

“Thank you so much to all my fans for supporting me through this journey.”

The 2019 season has been DiBenedetto’s best Cup season, to date. In his only season with LFR, he claimed his first-career top-five, a fourth at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. In the 23 races, so far, in 2019, he has two top-fives and four top-10 finishes, half of his career-top-10 tally. He is 23rd in the driver points standings, heading into Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Leavine Family Racing also is in its first year with Toyota and a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing. Speculation has DiBenedetto’s firing as a means to make a spot in the Cup Series for Christopher Bell, a JGR driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Joe Gibbs Racing already is at its full-time Cup Series team cap of four with drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

The 2019 season is DiBenedetto’s fifth in the Cup Series. Before LFR, he drove cars fielded by the now-defunct BK Racing and Go FAS Racing. In 163-career starts, he has two top-fives and eight top-10s.

