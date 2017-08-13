NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto stays with Go FAS Racing for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Driver Matt DiBenedetto and crew chief Gene Nead will remain with Go FAS Racing’s No. 32 Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next year, according to Mason St. Hilaire, the team’s general manager.

“I think, as a small program, we’re really one of the most improved,” St. Hilaire said. “It’s fun to say that, because I think it’s true. We took a big leap this winter and sat down with Matt. Matt took a big leap with our program, and it’s worked out really well, so far. As an organization, on behalf of my father (Archie St. Hilaire), the owner who wasn’t able to make it here this weekend, myself and all of us at Go FAS Racing, we’re proud to announce that Matt is continuing to pilot the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford Fusion in the 2018 season. He will be joined, again, by veteran crew chief and mentor Gene Nead. It’s an unbelievable opportunity that they wanted to rejoin our program and work together with us.”

The 2017 season is DiBenedetto’s first with Go FAS Racing and third in the Cup Series. He raced for BK Racing in his first two years in the series. In 90-career starts, DiBenedetto has three top-10s, two of those coming this year with the Go FAS team. His career best, to date, was a sixth-place finish at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway in 2016. His best Go FAS Racing finish, so far, was an eighth in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. He also finished in the top-10, ninth, in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

“To say that we didn’t have growing pains, we’d be lying,” DiBenedetto said “At the beginning of the season, we had our normal struggles. You have to go to the West Coast, and it was all tough. We had a lot of work to do, so we had some little growing pains and has a couple little issues happen a few issues in a row, but we’ve had that speed there all year, and the more we go along, the more that we’re prepared and keep bringing race cars to the race track. Yeah, as the season has gone, we just keep coming to the race track more organized.”

St. Hilaire also confirmed that his team will remain in Ford camp next year.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer).