NASCAR Cup: Matt DiBenedetto tests widened Roval chicane

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 23: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #18 iK9 Toyota, walks to his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on August 23, 2019 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto made laps around the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Tuesday in a Toyota Camry to try out the modified backstretch chicane. The Cup Series will race at the Roval on Sept. 29. The Bank of America Roval 400 will be a part of a NASCAR doubleheader weekend that also will include a Sept. 28 race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I was just excited to check it out and be able to give some input on it,” DiBenedetto said. “This one being on a full straightaway is what will create a really hard, straight-line braking zone. It’s going to create an extra passing zone from what we had. It’s definitely going to be be more of a challenge. I’m guessing you’ll be going 30 miles per hour slower, so it’s a drastic change, but it’s better for the race. This will create a different opportunity that will change the outcome approaching the last corner of the track. Last year, this wasn’t a passing zone. It was a momentum corner. This year, it’s hard braking and it’ll feel like a parking lot. It’s not just a small change; It affects our racing and our approach.”

The backstretch chicane has been widened since the Cup Series made its Roval debut last year. This year, it’s 54 ft. wide at its widest point, up from 32 ft. in 2018. Additional runoff areas also have been added.

“This is all about a very hard braking zone, a hard real left turn and another right,” Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “It’s slow in but fast off. We think that’s going to set the cars up for a really great frontstretch chicane as well and give us a chance for more side-by-side racing.”

See the video, below, showing highlights of the test:

