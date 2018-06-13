NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth has 10 races left on 2018 schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing announced Wednesday the remainder of Matt Kenseth’s schedule behind the wheel of its No. 6 Ford he shares with Trevor Bayne in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

After Kenseth ran the car in the four most recent points-paying races and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Bayne returns to the seat for the next race, June 24 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and the two following races at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Kenseth will return for the July 14 race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, kicking of a stint of four-straight races, also including the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race in Loudon on July 22, July 29 at Pocono Raceway and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 5.

Kenseth will return for the final two races of the regular season — Sept. 2 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He, then, will drive the No. 6 in four of the 10 playoff races — Oct. 7 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Oct. 28 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Nov. 11 at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway, and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18. He is the defending winner of the fall race at Phoenix.

The No. 6 will continue to run full-time with Bayne running the races for which Kenseth’s not in the car.

Kenseth’s re-hiring by team owner Jack Roush was announced in late April as an effort to get input from a driver of Kenseth’s caliber with the hopes of improving the performance of RFR. Kenseth drove for Roush full-time from 2000 through 2012, his first 13 full seasons of Cup Series competition, claiming series Rookie-of-the-Year honors in 2000 and the series championship in 2003, the first for Roush. He left after the 2012 for Joe Gibbs Racing, from where he was released at the end of the 2017 season in favor of up-and-comer Erik Jones.

“It’s a great feeling to return to where it all started for me in the Cup Series,” Kenseth said in the press conference announcing his return. “There aren’t many people who have been more influential in my racing career than Jack Roush and Mark Martin. For them to believe in me today means almost as much as it did when they believed in me the first time, 20 years ago. I’m excited to get to the shop, get back to work, and help Roush Fenway return to prominence in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Before Kenseth’s re-hiring, Bayne was the full-time driver of the No. 6, dating back to 2015.

Kenseth’s average finish in the No. 6 in his four races, so far, this season is 24.75. Bayne’s average finish in the first 11 races of the season was 24.7.

