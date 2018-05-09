NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth expected to be in No. 6 next five weekends

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team owner Jack Roush announced last month that 2003 Winston (now-Mosnter Energy NASCAR) Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth would be rejoining the team to share the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with Trevor Bayne for the remainder of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, he disclosed that Kenseth would run Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City and the May 19 Monster Energy all-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, as Bayne isn’t eligible for the All-Star Race, while Kenseth qualified for this year’s All-Star Race with a win at ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) last November. Roush Fenway has yet to announce a driver schedule for the No. 6 beyond the All-Star Race, but an NBC Sports report has Kenseth in the seat for the next three races beyond the all-star event.

NBC Sports’ anonymous sources have Kenseth in the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on May 27, at Pocono Raceway on June 3 and at Michigan International Speedway on June 10.

“I’m running a good chunk right in a row, then it’s sporadic after that,” Kenseth told NBC Sports.

Assumptions have Bayne returning to the driver’s seat for races at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway on June 24 and July 1, respectively, after the Cup Series takes a weekend off, because AdvoCare, which as a close, longterm relationship with Bayne, is slated to sponsor the car for those races.

This weekend’s race at Kansas will be Kenseth’s first Cup Series race since losing his ride to Erik Jones at Joe Gibbs Racing at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“I’ve been reading a lot of notes and looking at a lot of stuff, so I’m somewhat up to speed,” Kenseth said. “As much as I can be without driving yet.”

Kenseth drove the No. 17 Ford, now driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., at Roush Fenway Racing part-time in 1999 and full-time between 2000 and 2012, winning 2000 series Rookie of the Year and the 2003 Cup Series championship, the first series title for RFR.

