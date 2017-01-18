NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth gets new spotter

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the retirement of Carl Edwards from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, Daniel Suarez inherited the driver’s seat in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, but Matt Kenseth inherited Edwards’ spotter, Jason Hedlesky.

Chris Osborne was Kenseth’s spotter through the 2016 Cup season, but he’ll make the move to the No. 19 team to spot for Suarez in 2017. Osborne already is a familiar voice in Suarez’s ear, as in addition to being Kenseth’s spotter in the Cup Series last season, he also was Suarez’s spotter in the Xfinity Series.

“Excited about the challenge of moving over to the 19team & spotting 4 @Daniel_SuarezG in the Cup series in ’17! #JGR=BestTeammatesNthebizz,” Owens tweeted ( @crazy_spotter ).

Osborne was Kenseth’s spotter four years after Mike Calinoff retired from full-time spotting at the Cup level to pursue other ventures.

