NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth Museum announces June closure

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Matt Kenseth museum and store in Kenseth’s hometown of Cambridge will close on June 11 after being open for over 13 years, according to a social media post from Kenseth’s official Facebook account.

“Cambridge has always been and will always be my hometown,” Kenseth said. “I have a lot of pride in where I come from, and I am thankful I have been able to share not only my racing career, but also where I grew up, with so many fans through the years. The museum had a great run, 13 years, which is probably more than we ever dreamed of when we first opened the doors.”

Kenseth’s online store at MattKensethStore.com and the Matt Kenseth Fan Club will continue operation. Kenseth’s sister, Kelley Busse, has managed the online store and fan club since their inceptions. She will continue in that capacity.

“We have made a ton of memories through the years with fans who have come from all over the nation, and even other countries, to visit us in Cambridge,” Busse said. “I have been working in the family business since I was 14 years old and will continue to do so with our online store and fan club. Like Matt, I’m not thinking about retirement, but I am excited to take some weekends off to see him race.”

