NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth runs throwback paint scheme at Homestead-Miami

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2017 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway may be the final Cup Series start for Matt Kenseth, and his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team is commemorating the occasion with a throwback paint scheme.

For Homestead, Kenseth’s No. 20 Toyota will carry a paint scheme like the one on his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford during his rookie season of 2000, right down to the same sponsor — DeWalt. JGR released a graphic depicting the paint scheme on Tuesday.

“We’re proud to unveil the @DEWALTtough @MattKenseth tribute car that will race this weekend @HomesteadMiami! It’s a throwback to the car he raced in his rookie Cup Series season. Thank You Matt! #teaMKenseth,” read a tweet from Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing).

After making his Cup Series debut as a fill-in for Bill Elliott for one race in 1998, Kenseth drove for only two teams in the Cup Series — Roush Fenway Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. He raced the No. 17 for RFR in five races in 1999 before going full-time in the series, still driving the No. 17, the following year. He, then left Roush Fenway Racing for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013.

Kenseth was the final champion under the Winston Cup Series banner in 2003, the first Cup-level championship for Roush. His win of the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 12 was his 39th-career win. The Homestead race will be his 650th-career start in the Cup Series.

Kenseth will be released from Joe Gibbs Racing after the season-finale to make room for Erik Jones.

