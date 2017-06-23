NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth to start in back at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Kenseth will start Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series road-course race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway from the back, regardless of where he qualifies on Friday, because his team has changed the engine in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

The engine change was necessitated by an issue with the oil pump belt during the first of two practice sessions at Sonoma on Friday.

Before the engine issue, Kenseth’s fastest lap clocked in at 78 seconds/91.846 mph. That time/speed came in the ninth of 11 laps he made and ranked him 28th among the 38 drivers that made practice laps.

Qualifying is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET Saturday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. The race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 3 p.m. ET Sunday and also will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

