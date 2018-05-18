NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth’s All-Star paint scheme a throwback to 1998

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford that Matt Kenseth is slated to drive in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will carry a retro paint scheme, reminiscent to the one former No. 6 driver Mark Martin drove to Roush Fenway’s first of four All-Star Race wins in 1998.

“Our paint scheme this week is a nod to Jack’s first All-Star win in 1998 with Mark,” Kenseth said. “Obviously, those two have meant so much to my career, and it’s cool to honor both of them this weekend.”

In all, Roush Fenway Racing has four All-Star Race wins, with Kenseth winning the event in 2004, Martin winning it for a second time in 2005 and Carl Edwards in 2011.

On Saturday night, the No. 6 also will promote the #DoYouKnowJack social media campaign, an effort from the race team to get owner Jack Roush inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Roush is among the nominees for consideration of 2019 induction. Voting Day for the 2019 class will be May 23.

Martin was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

“There are a lot of things that people don’t know about Jack Roush,” Martin said. “But I’ll tell you this, without Jack Roush, you’ve probably never heard of Mark Martin. You might have never heard of Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth or Greg Biffle or Jeff Burton or a lot of others. Jack gave us the chance to drive his race cars and the chance to succeed at the highest level doing what we loved to do. I can’t say enough about the opportunity Jack gave me/ He gave me a second chance when no one else would, and if not for Jack Roush, I can assure you my name wouldn’t be there in that Hall today.”

Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 team is the second to unveil a retro paint scheme for this year’s All-Star Race, following the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team of Kasey Kahne. That team’s car will look similar to the No. 9 Gillett-Evernham Motorsports Dodge Kahne drove to victory lane after the 2008 All-Star Race.

