NASCAR Cup: Matt Kenseth’s team loses pit selection at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Kenseth’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team lost its pit selection for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway because the No. 20 failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times Friday. He qualified fourth.

Kenseth also was docked 15 minutes of practice on Saturday as a result of the inspection issue. Kasey Kahne’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team and the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet team of Kyle Larson also lost 15 minutes of practice time Saturday morning because of problems getting through pre-qualifying inspection the previous day.

