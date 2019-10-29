NASCAR Cup: Matt Tifft out rest of season

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Tifft poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Matt Tifft

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Tifft will miss the remainder of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season after suffering a medical emergency Saturday morning at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, according to an announcement Tuesday from Front Row Motorsports. John Hunter Nemechek will fill-in for Tifft behind the wheel of the No. 36 FRM Ford for the remaining three races of the season.

“We want to thank John Hunter for filling in Matt’s seat as he continues to recover,” Front Row Motorsports general manager Jerry Freeze said. “Our thoughts are still with Matt and his family. We feel that John Hunter can step up and do a great job for us as Matt heals.”

Tifft was taken by stretcher to the infield care center at Martinsville on Saturday and was, then, transported to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital later in the day and went home to North Carolina. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Matt Crafton drove the No. 36 as a substitute for Tifft in Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville.

Tifft missed a significant portion of the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor. The driver provided an update on his condition Tuesday via a video on Twitter.

“There’s nothing there as far as my brain tumor,” Tifft said.

Tifft said he was in his team’s hauler, and his tongue cramped up while he was making his morning coffee, and he had a seizure.

The Nov. 3 race at Texas Motor Speedway will be Nemechek’s Cup Series debut.

“This isn’t the way any driver wants to make their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut,” Nemechek said. “I am hoping that Matt feels better and can get back in his car as soon as possible. That is what is important. Hopefully, I can learn a lot and make Matt, the Front Row Motorsports team and its partners proud.”

Nemechek is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and competes part-time in the Truck Series. He is ninth in the Xfinity Series driver standings, heading into the final three races of the season, including a Saturday race at Texas.

