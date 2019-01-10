NASCAR Cup: Matt Tifft receives good medical news

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Matt Tift poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR driver Matt Tifft received good news during a visit to his doctor on Wednesday. The driver who underwent surgery for the removal of a low-grade brain tumor in July 2016 has reached the milestone of only needing yearly brain scans.

“Big news today! Moved to 1 year check ups for my brain tumor spot after it has further stabilized. Check it out below,” Tifft (@Matt_Tifft) tweeted Wednesday, along with a video.

“It’s a huge step. Almost three years out from surgery now. It’s really awesome to see that nothing has come back,” Tifft said in the video.

The tumor was discovered when Tifft was receiving treatment for a back injury.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will be Tifft’s rookie year in the series, as he’ll join David Ragan and Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports.

Tifft raced full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the two complete seasons since his surgery. He raced part-time in that series in 2016, competing in six of the first 10 races before his surgery. He returned late in the season to run four of the last seven race for Joe Gibbs Racing. He drove for Richard Childress Racing last season, scoring six top-fives, including a career-best of second at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 33 races.

Tifft also has 25-career starts in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series, last competing there in 2016.

