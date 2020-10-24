NASCAR Cup: Matt Tifft returns as team co-owner

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 19: Matt Tifft speaks to the media as one of the 12 remaining drivers eligible to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day at Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on September 19, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt Tifft is returning to NASCAR in 2021, this time around as a NASCAR Cup Series team co-owner, along with B.J. McLeod and Joe Falk. Upon Archie St. Hilaire announcing that he sold his share of the charter used by his No. 32 Go FAS Racing team this season, as Go FAS would be scaling back from a full-time schedule to only five or six races in 2021, Tifft announced that he and McLeod are purchasing St. Hilaire’s interest in the charter.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we have obtained Archie St. Hilaire’s ownership interest of Circle Sport Racing’s charter,” an announcement Tifft (@Matt_Tifft) shared on Twitter on Friday read. “B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft will operate the charter alongside Joe Falk, who brings years of experience and expertise within the industry. NASCAR’s new business model that will come to fruition in 2022 with the Next-Gen car makes our vision possible. We are committed to being a staple in the sport for many years to come. There are more details to release, and we’ll announce all aspects of them in the near future. Thanks for your support and looking forward to starting this new venture in 2021.”

It is unclear whether McLeod, Tifft, both or neither will drive the car, or if Tifft would be medically cleared to race. Tifft embarked on a Cup Series rookie season last year and completed 32 of the 36 points-paying races before a medical issue took him out of the car. Tifft also missed a portion of the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, undergoing surgery for a brain tumor. He returned and raced the full 2017 and 2018 Xfinity Series seasons.

McLeod has competed in both the Cup and Xfinity Series this season, fielding his own car in the Cup Series and driving a J.D. Motorsports entry in the Xfinity Series. He has contested races in both series, at least as a part-time driver, since 2015, also driving for teams including Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series and his own car in the Xfinity Series.

McLeod also has put other drivers in his race cars in both series. Garrett Smithley has driven a Cup Series car owned by McLeod in two races, so far, in 2020. Vinnie Miller, Matt Mills and Stefan Parsons have driven Xfinity Series cars owned by McLeod this season.

