NASCAR Cup: Matt Tifft suffers another seizure

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 19: Matt Tifft speaks to the media as one of the 12 remaining drivers eligible to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day at Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on September 19, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver Matt Tifft provided a health update via his Twitter account (@Matt_Tifft)

Thursday, including the mention of another seizure on Dec. 12 that has led to severe anxiety. Below, is the statement released by Tifft:

“A lot of you have been asking how I’ve been doing lately. Usually I’m a very upbeat, positive person, but this health issue from the seizure has really put my mental toughness to the test.

“As you all know, on Oct. 26, I suffered a tonic clonic seizure at Martinsville. This did not phase me all that much, but did bring up some anxiety and fear, but it generally subsided quickly. This was in large part due to Jordan and I planning our wedding that was coming up on Dec. 7.

“Luckily, I had ‘seemed’ to restore to great health, and had seemed to return to ‘normal’ through this time. Unfortunately, on our honeymood, I suffered another seizure on Dec. 12. This one rocked me pretty badly, as I was conscious for a lot more of the onvulsions, and it really has taken everything in me to return to feeling somewhat ‘normal’ after this would haunt me of remembering the experience.

“Anxiety, PTSD, fear or whatever you call it of that seizure has played through my head nearly every day. Luckily, these last few weeks I’ve finally seen improvements after going to therapy and trying to ‘rewire’ my brain. It started of really rough where I could hardly leave my house withoug having intense anxiety and panic attacks about having another seizure, which I have never had in my life before.

“I’m committed to ‘rewiring’ my brain and to restore my mental health. I’ve never suffered a mental illness before. Even with the brain tumor in 2016 and first seizure, I never had these effects. I never knew how debilitating it could feel to live with constant fear and anxiety. But now, I do see a light in this getting better; however, as I continue with this road to recovery with these issues and finding answers, I just wanted to make it known that my deepest sympathy goes out to those who deal with these issues on an everyday basis, and I can’t thank my wife, family and friends enough for their continued support.”

Tifft’s seizure at Martinsville last October led Front Row Motorsports to search for a substitute driver. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series driver Matt Crafton drove the No. 36 FRM Ford in place of Tifft and Martinsville. Tifft was sidelined for the remainder of the season and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular John Hunter Nemechek, who has since been named full-time Cup Series driver for Front Row for 2020, finished the 2019 season in the No. 36. Prior to the end of 2019, Tifft announced he would be stepping away from racing to focus on his health.

Tifft also was sidelined for a significant portion of the 2016 Xfinity Series season as a recovered from brain surgery for the removal of a low-grade glioma, a non-cancerous tumor.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).