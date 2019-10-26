NASCAR Cup: Matt Tifft taken to hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 30: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Tifft poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 30, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Matt Tifft

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Matt Crafton was behind the wheel of the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford usually driven by Matt Tifft for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday. Crafton also will qualify the car Saturday and drive it in the First Data 500 on Sunday. Matt Tifft was transported to a local hospital prior to the first Cup Series practice of the weekend Saturday.

Tifft was taken by stretcher from the team’s hauler to the race track’s infield care center and, then, transported to the hospital. The nature and severity of his condition is unknown. A statement from the race team later in the day Saturday did reveal, though, that Tifft had been released and returned home.

“This morning, Matt Tifft was transported to a local hospital in Martinsville, Virginia, for further evaluation and tests after suffering a medical condition at the track,” the statement read. “Tifft was evaluated and released from the hospital and is returning home. Further updates will be sent when appropriate.”

Tifft missed a significant portion of the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series season as a result of undergoing brain surgery for the removal of a low-grade glioma, a type of tumor.

A Front Row Motorsports spokesperson told Racer magazine that Crafton will be in the No. 36 until Tifft is able to race again.

“I’ll do all I can do to help them out in any way I possibly can,” Crafton said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “I hate it for Matt and every one of these guys. I was literally just getting around this morning, and I got a phone call. I didn’t know if it was one of the telemarketers. I was like, ‘do I even answer this?’ I answered and it was (crew chief Donnie) Wingo asking, ‘can you come practice our car here in like 30, 45 minutes?’ I’m like, ‘Uh, yeah, sure!’”

Crafton has one official Cup Series start in the 2015 Daytona 500 as a substitute for the injured Kyle Busch. He also a substitute for Paul Menard during the Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway earlier this month, but Menard started the race in the car and, as a result, is listed as the official driver for the race.

