NASCAR Cup: Maurice Petty dies

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder Maurice Petty, brother of Richard Petty and son of Lee Petty, both NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers, died Juley 25, 2020, at the age of 81.

Maurice Petty is credited with 212 wins as an engine builder with six different drivers for the iconic Petty Enterprises. Drivers Petty’s engines powered to victory lane included his brother and father. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014, the first engine builder to be inducted. Petty was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega, Ala., in 2011.

“’The ‘Chief’ was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple behind-the-scenes roles, doing whatever it took to help deliver his cars to victory lane. On behalf of the France family, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of Maurice Petty, a true NASCAR giant.”

Petty also made 26 starts as a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series between 1960 and 1964, resulting in seven top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes. His best finish was third at Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1961. In 1970, he was crew chief for Pete Hamilton, winning three times — the Daytona 500 and two races at Talladega Superspeedway.

Petty was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Petty.

