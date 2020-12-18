NASCAR Cup: McLeod, Tifft detail new team

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Since Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod announced they had partnered in the creation of a new NASCAR Cup Series team, set to make its debut in 2021, they have revealed more details about their team, including the name “Live Fast Motorsports.”

Live Fast Motorsports will field a No. 78 Ford full-time with McLeod as driver. The team will have a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and use a charter from Go FAS Racing.

Live Fast already has purchased 12 cars from Stewart-Haas.

Tifft is a former NASCAR driver. He retired from competition as a driver when medical issues took him out of the driver’s seat late in his Cup Series rookie season of 2019.

“I explored all kinds of avenues, whether that was being involved from a PR standpoint or sponsor standpoint,” Tifft said. “I looked at some driver coaching stuff. I couldn’t drive, so when you spend your entire life being a driver, it’s pretty hard. When you’re 23 years old, you’re not thinking in your head, ‘Okay, this is it. I’m gonna retire after this year.’ But the situation was thrown in there to where I’m not cleared to drive. I couldn’t drive, so I went through several months in there, one, I was dealing with the health problems but, two, kind of a dark space of I’ve worked my entire life to get here, and all of a sudden, it’s gone. So I really worried about it, because I wanted to be a part of NASCAR. NASCAR is my work life, and I love everything about racing, so my full investment in this sport is seeing the sport grow, seeing our team grow, and to have that opportunity as a team owner is so rewarding. I mean, this is as big of a deal to me, if not bigger, than being a driver in the Cup Series.”

McLeod has competed as a driver in all three NASCAR national series since 2010 and recently as an owner/driver. In 2020, he contested races in both the Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series, running 16 Cup Series races and 31 Xfinity events. He posted a career-best Cup race finish, to date, of 19th in the 2019 Daytona 500 from behind the wheel of a Rick Ware Racing entry. He has 57-careeer starts as a Cup Series driver.

“It’s literally decades of dreaming, decades of work, decades of being focused, just a lot of relationships being built to get us to this point,” McLeod. “You can’t sum it up in one or two or three words, even. I guess the biggest thing to say is just really looking forward to continuing to work the way that I have the last couple of decades to get to where I’m at now and see what we can make with this deal together. Matt is gonna make me stronger. He’s got some really good qualities about him that I’m excited about helping some of the weaknesses that I might have and just what we can do together. I just can’t wait to get going.”

