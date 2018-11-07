NASCAR Cup: Measures taken to prevent repeat of Jimmie Johnson error

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR made a mistake at the start of the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Oct. 4 when it sent Jimmie Johnson to the back for the start of the race. The call was made to send Johnson, along with Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, to the back because of issues getting through pre-race inspection. Here’s the rub — according to NASCAR rules, cars are to be sent to the back after three or more failed attempts to get through inspection. Johnson’s No. 48 HMS Chevrolet passed on its third trip through the inspection process.

NASCAR Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell issued a public apology via Twitter.

“It wasn’t acceptable,” O’Donnell (@odsteve) tweeted. “All I can do is apologize-fix what went wrong prior to the next race so it can’t happen again-that does nothing for you-we cost you and your team today.”

Johnson seemed to accept the apology with a response.

“I appreciate your honesty and apology,” Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) tweeted. “This was just one issue of many we had today.”

Other issues included a correctly-assessed pit-road penalty and an on-track incident with Byron. Johnson finished the race 15th.

During an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday, O’Donnell said procedures would be put into place ahead of Sunday’s race at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway to prevent a repeat of such an error.

“We’ll certainly put procedures in place prior to Phoenix to ensure that just can’t happen going forward,” O’Donnell said. “It was one of those things, again, a human error that we’ve really got to look at and look at some additional procedures we can have in place prior to Phoenix. We’ll have those done today, and we’ll be communicating those first and foremast to the team that was affected and then to the industry as well.”

According to O’Donnell, one change will come in the number of officials needed to “confirm a call prior to the race.” O’Connell said Johnson was sent to the back because someone noted in error that Johnson failed inspection three times.

