NASCAR Cup: mechanic suspended after assault charge

Joshua Paul Long

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Thursday the indefinite suspension of Joshua P. Long for a behavior-related rules violation. Long most recently was employed as a mechanic by Germain Racing, which fields the No. 13 Chevrolet for driver Ty Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Long was arrested an charged with misdemeanor assault on a female Wednesday. The female he allegedly assaulted is though by Salisbury, N.C., police to be Long’s significant other.

According to a report by the Salisbury Post newspaper, Salisbury Police Lt. Greg Beam said the couple argued about Long’s Snapchat account after a visit to a sports bar in Concord, N.C. The alleged victim sent an SOS message to her mother, and the mother alerted the police. Long allegedly beat the female as he drove down Interstate 85. After the couple arrived at their home, Long allegedly beat the female with a broom handle.

Long was arrested at his home. After receiving treatment by a Rowan County, N.C., emergency medical crew, the female was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Long was convicted of misdemeanor false imprisonment in 2013.

Germain Racing has confirmed that Long’s employment with the team was terminated upon his NASCAR suspension.

