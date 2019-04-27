NASCAR Cup: meetings with drivers held at Richmond Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR executives met with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in three groups at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, ahead of the April 13 Toyota Owners 400 there. A 2019 edition of the NASCAR Drivers Council, a handful of Cup Series drivers representing and speaking on behalf of themselves and their fellow competitors, has not been established.

According to Jimmie Johnson, the reason for the three separate group meetings was drivers’ schedules.

“I don’t think it was on their side as much as it was on our side,” Johnson said. “We had some Chevy meetings and some other meetings that popped up during the day that required the groups breaking up.”

Johnson and Brad Keselowski were among the drivers questioned about the subject matter of the meetings during the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Geico 500.

“We just talked about the culture that they want to continue to improve,” Keselowski. “There are a million different ideas. A lot to sort through, still.”

Meanwhile, Johnson was optimistic about the upward trend in race viewership.

“I didn’t find anything really new. It’s kind of been the same conversation,” Johnson said. “There were some updates on viewership numbers, which was nice to see that we were trending up to where a lot of other sports have been trending down in viewership. I think some of the tasks that NASCAR has of the drivers and markets and the way that we promote events is paying off. The conversations seem very similar and I wasn’t surprised by anything that happened in those meetings other than we were broken up into three different groups, which was kind of different for the first time.”

