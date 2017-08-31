NASCAR Cup: Menards splits 2018 sponsorship between Penske, Wood Brothers

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Paul Menard leaves Richard Childress Racing for Wood Brothers Racing in the 2017/2018 offseason, he’ll take sponsor Menards with him. But Menards will be splitting its primary sponsorship between Menards future No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 liver and the soon-to-be No. 12 Team Penske Ford of Ryan Blaney next season.

Menard will be the primary sponsor on the hood of one of the cars or the other for all 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, 14 of those on Blaney’s No. 12 at Team Penske and the others on Menard’s No. 21 at Wood Brothers Racing.

Menards already has a long-term team/sponsor relationship with Team Penske, as it already serves as a sponsor of the team’s efforts in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

“Having a company like Menards, and a businessman like John Menard, be a part of the growth with the No. 12 team is terrific for our organization,” Team Penske owner Roger Penske said. “Menards has a winning tradition in motorsports and Team Penske looks forward to adding to that legacy. We have enjoyed a productive relationship with Menards through our INDYCAR program, and they were a key part of our championship effort last season. We are excited about the opportunity to grow with them in NASCAR beginning next season.”

Menards also plans to continue its sponsorship of Team Penske in the IndyCar Series next year.

In the races the Wood Brothers No. 21 entry doesn’t have Menards on its hood, the team’s long-time primary sponsors Motorcraft and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers and primary sponsors. Next season will mark the 18th year those two entities have sponsored the No. 21.

“We are very excited about the future of our association with Wood Brothers Racing with Paul Menard behind the wheel of the iconic No. 21,” Ford Customer Service Division North America Executive Director Brett Wheatley said. “The announcement today solidifies the full-time status of Wood Brothers Racing going forward, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of that.”

