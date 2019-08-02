NASCAR Cup: Michael Jordan thinks Hamlin should’ve moved Harvick at New Hampshire

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 21: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer/National Forest Foundation Ford, takes the checkered flag in front of Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 21, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver counts NBA legend Michael Jordan among his friends. And that friendship includes Jordan letting Hamlin know when he’s not aggressive enough on the race track. Such was the case after Hamlin finished second to Kevin Harvick in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 21.

“This past weekend when I finished second on the last lap, it was like expletive. He was like, ‘Damn it.’ He was like, ‘So close!’ He said, ‘You should have moved him,” Hamlin said in a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know I should have knocked him out of the way.’ He was like, ‘He would have done it to you! You get him first!’ So he’s pretty passionate about it.”

Hamlin claimed his third win of the 2019 Cup Series season a week later in the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

Hamlin says he’s been friends with Jordan since Jordan introduced himself at a Charlotte Hornets (then-Bobcats) basketball game, and Jordan has been giving him race performance critiques since then.

“From that point on, he started texting me almost every other week or so to say, ‘Hey good luck this weekend,’” Hamlin said. “And then, he’ll text me after the race and say, ‘Good job,’ or, ‘What the hell’d you do? Why’d you do that?’”

