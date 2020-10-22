NASCAR Cup: Michael Jordan’s team has name and number

By AMANDA VINCENT

The new NASCAR Cup Series team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, set to debut in 2021 with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in 2021 has a name and number. The team, with Jordan as majority owner, has the name 23XI Racing, with the 23XI pronounced “twenty-three eleven,” and will field a No. 23 entry, according to an announcement Thursday from the new team.

The new team’s name is a reflection of both owners, as Jordan wore the No. 23 through most of his NBA career, and Hamlin has driven the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing entry through his entire Cup Series career. Hamlin will continue to drive the No. 11 for JGR, despite his ownership stake in 23XI Racing.

“Michael and I have a shared vision for this team,” Hamlin said. “So it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.”

Other details, including car manufacturer and other key personnel will be announced at a later date, according to an announcement from 23XI.

