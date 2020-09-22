NASCAR Cup: Michael Jordon, Denny Hamlin start new team with Bubba Wallace as driver

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, walks on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are starting a single-car NASCAR Cup Series team to begin competition in 2021 with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. as driver. Jordan will the majority owner of the new team, while Hamlin will be the minority owner while continuing to drive the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Starting a race team has been something that Michael and I have talked about while playing golf together over the years, but the timing or circumstances were never really right,” Hamlin said. “It just makes sense now to lay the foundation for my racing career after I’m done driving and also help an up-and-coming driver like Bubba take his career to a higher level. Plus, Michael and Bubba can be a powerful voice together, not only in our sport, but also well beyond it.”

The car number and manufacturer, sponsors, etc., will be announced later, but Wallace is assumed to be bringing several sponsors with him from Richard Petty Motorsports. Wallace will finish the 2020 Cup Series season as driver of the No. 43 RPM Chevrolet. Wallace has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports since 2018, making 105-career starts in the series. He has three-career top-five finishes, including a second-place finish in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Wallace also has 85-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 48 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and has six-career Truck Series wins.

“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career,” Wallace said. “Both Michael and Denny are great competitors and are focused on building the best team they possibly can to go out and compete for race wins. I’m grateful and humbled that Michael and Denny believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.”

Jordan is the first African-American majority team owner in NASCAR’s top series since NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own car in the 1960s and early 1970s. Also Wallace is the first African-American to drive full-time in the Cup Series since Scott.

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan said. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me. Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

