NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell in back in backup at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael McDowell will start in the back in a backup car for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday as a result of a single-car crash in practice Saturday.

“I’m not really sure what happened,” McDowell said. “I got on the brakes, and immediately, the car started to turn around, so it definitely caught me off guard, whatever it was, and at that point, I was kind of just along for the ride. There wasn’t any indication that something was going wrong other than when I was already too late. We’ll go back and look and see if we can’t get a better shot of it. It kind of felt like a left-rear tire went down to me, but it’s really hard to tell. There’s not a whole lot left of the race car to go through and see what happened first, but either way, we’ll roll out a backup and be ready to go.”

McDowell qualified his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29th on Friday.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET, a change from the originally-scheduled 2 p.m. start time. The time change was announced Saturday as an effort to beat precipitation.

