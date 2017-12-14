NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell joins Front Row Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Front Row Motorsports announced Thursday that Michael McDowell will join David Ragan on the team for a two-entry Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series effort in 2018 with “an elevated partnership with Ford Performance” and an “expanded technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing.”

The 2018 season will be Ragan’s fifth with Front Row, while McDowell is new to the team. McDowell comes to FRM from Leavine Family Racing, losing his seat in the No. 95 Chevrolet there to Kasey Kahne at the end of the 2017 season. McDowell replaces Landon Cassill at Front Row Motorsports.

“Since I first drove for Bob (Jenkins, Front Row Motorsports owner) at Watkins Glen, we’ve kept in touch and have felt like there might be an opportunity to work together again, and the timing worked out perfectly,” McDowell said. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a teammate, so I’m really looking forward to working with David, whom I’ve become pretty good friends with over the years. As a team now, we go into the season knowing we have five or six races that put us in position to get a win and earn a spot in the playoffs.”

McDowell drove a No. 35 Front Row Motorsports Ford in the road-course race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2013. He started 12th and wound up 38th at the finish after a suspension problem. In all, McDowell has 249-career Cup Series starts, resulting in one top-five and five top-10 finishes. He posted his career-best finish in 2017 — a fourth in the July race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Front Row Motorsports has yet to announce specifics such as driver numbers and a crew chief lineup. FRM, most recently, fielded entries carrying No. 34 and No. 38. Ragan has driven with both of those numbers in his time with the team. In 2017, Ragan drove the No. 38 and Cassill the No. 34.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).