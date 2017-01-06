NASCAR Cup: Michael McDowell sole driver for Leavine Family Racing in 2017

By AMANDA VINCENT

Michael McDowell will be the full-time driver behind the wheel of the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017. Last season, he was the primary driver of the car, but shared the driving duties with Ty Dillon. Dillon is moving up to the Cup Series full-time in 2017, but he’ll drive the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.

“I’m excited to be returning full-time with LFR for the 2017 season,” McDowell said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Todd (Parrott, crew chief) as well and kicking off our season with a strong start at the Daytona 500 in February.”

Todd Parrott, McDowell’s crew chief for 2017, got a head start with the team, as he joined the team in time to call the shots for the final seven races of the 2016 season.

“I can’t wait for the 2017 season to get here and look forward to having a great year with Michael and the team,” Parrott said. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity LFR has given me to, once again, assume the crew chief role for the team and am ready to get started on the upcoming season.”

McDowell ran 31 of the 36 points-paying races in 2016, all for Leavine Family Racing, but two of those were in a second entry, the No. 59. Twenty-nine starts last season came in the No. 95. McDowell posted two top-10 finishes in 2016 — 10th-place finishes at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July and at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the season-finale in November.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)