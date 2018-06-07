NASCAR Cup: Michigan International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Michigan International Speedway race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have been leading the way through the first 14 races of the season, heading into Sunday’s race, but Kyle Larson has been tops at Michigan as of late. On Sunday, Larson will be vying for his fourth-consecutive Michigan win in the Cup Series. Chevrolet, the manufacturer for which Larson races, though, is still searching for its second win of the season after Austin Dillon’s win in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

Thirty-nine cars/drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, so all who present cars for Friday’s qualifying session will get starting spots for the race.

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Friday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. The race is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. green flag Sunday and will air live on FOX.

Below, is the entry list for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway: