NASCAR Cup: Michigan International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will close out a weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday with the running of the FireKeepers Casino 400. Sunday’s race will be the 15th-race of the 36-race 2019 season, leaving 11 races in the 26-race regular season.

Thirty-six drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race. Missing from that list if Ross Chastain. After starting the season running all races in all three of NASCAR’s national series, he’ll miss his first national-level race of the year Sunday, days after declaring his eligibility for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship.

Stewart-Haas Racing, still in search of its first Cup Series win of the year, swept the two Cup races at Michigan last year. Clint Bowyer is the defending winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400, while teammate Kevin Harvick won at MIS last August. Prior to the SHR 2019 sweep, Kyle Larson won three-straight Cup races at Michigan.

Qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday, The race is scheduled to take the flag shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

