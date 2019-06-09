NASCAR Cup: Michigan International Speedway race postponed until Monday

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 09: Trucks dry the track during a rain delay for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 09, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has pulled the plug on attempts to run the FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday. The race has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. ET Monday.

Attempts were made throughout Sunday afternoon to get the race underway. Cars even made it onto the track for pace laps about an hour after the 2 p.m. scheduled start and were within a lap of taking the green flag before rain return. Sprinkles hung around the track as drying attempts were made, prohibiting the race from going green. The intensity of that rain picked up before 4:30 p.m., resulting in NASCAR officials determining that the track could not be dried in time to run the full 400-mile/200-lap distance before dark. MIS does not have lights.

When the race takes the green flag, Joey Logano will start on the pole. Fords will start in the top-three positions, with Aric Almirola joining Logano on the front row, and Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick in third, next to Toyota driver Denny Hamlin in the second row.

SHR swept the two Michigan races last year, with Clint Bowyer, who will start fifth Monday, winning last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and Harvick winning at MIS last August.

Despite the postponement, the race still will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).