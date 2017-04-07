NASCAR Cup: Michigan International Speedway tire test postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chances of inclement weather forced the postponement of a Goodyear tire test for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway, scheduled for April 4 and 5. A new date has not yet been set. It was expected to be the second tire test of the season for the series.

Three teams, representing all three manufactures were expected to participate in the test — the No. 27 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Paul Menard, the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Danica Patrick and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr.

The series races twice yearly at MIS, with this year’s races scheduled for June 18 and Aug. 13.

Also, a tire test at Atlanta Motor Speedway, scheduled in August, is expected to be cancelled, since that test was scheduled because of a previously-scheduled repave. AMS has called-off that repave, eliminating the need of a tire test there.

At least three Goodyear tire tests remain on the 2017 schedule, including April 25 and 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 9 and 10 at Kentucky Speedway and June 6 and 7 and Chicagoland Speedway.

