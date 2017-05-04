NASCAR Cup: Michigan International Speedway tire test rescheduled

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR and Goodyear have rescheduled a tire test for Michigan International Speedway that was originally scheduled for April but was rained-out. The two-day test now is scheduled for July 10 and 11. The four teams originally scheduled for the test included Richard Childress Racing and JTG-Daugherty Racing, representing Chevrolet; Ford representative Stewart-Haas Racing; and Joe Gibbs Racing, representing Toyota.

The original April date would have put the test before both of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ yearly visits to MIS, but the rescheduling puts the test after the June 18 Michigan race. The newly-scheduled test, though, will allow Goodyear to determine if tire compound changes need to be made before the series returns to the track in August.

