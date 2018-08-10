NASCAR Cup: Michigan International Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to oval-track racing this weekend with its second yearly trip to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, this time around for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400. The MIS race is the 23rd race of the season, so counting Sunday’s event, four races remain in the 2018 26-race regular season.

Clint Bowyer is the most recent winner at Michigan, claiming his second victory of 2017 there, but before Bowyer’s latest win, Kyle Larson put together a string of three-consecutive Michigan wins.

After two weekends of abbreviated, two-day weekend schedules, the Cup Series returns to its traditions Friday-Sunday format, with qualifying scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET Friday, with the race slated to take the green flag at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The entry list for the Consumers Energy 400 features 40 drivers.

Below, is the entry list for the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway: