NASCAR Cup: Mike Beam wants BK Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

If GMS Racing President Mike Beam has his way, he will become the new owner of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team BK Racing, and his new team will have an affiliate with GMS. Beam has submitted a $1.8 million bid for BK Racing.

“It’s quite a process,” Beam said, as quoted in an ESPN report. “It’s exciting for me to have the opportunity to do it, and we’ll see what kind of shakes out. I’m very blessed (GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher) would help me do that.”

GMS Racing, which fields entries in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series, previously explored the option of expanding to the Cup Series, but that plan never came to fruition.

On July 26, a hearing was held in which a bankruptcy judge approved a plan to sell BK Racing by auction. Bids are due Aug. 13, and the sale will be Aug. Another hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 to approve the sale, according to an NBC Sports report.

The sale includes a NASCAR charter that guarantees race starting positions and other assets, including equipment. This season, BK Racing has fielded one car, the No. 23, full-time in the Cup Series; it previously was at least a two-car team and sometimes fielded up to three cars.

BK Racing owner Ron Devine also plans to place a bid in an attempt to regain control of the team. BK Racing has been run by court-appointed trustee Matthew Smith as a result of the team filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. Since announcing he thought a sale was the best course of action, Smith said during last week’s hearing that 29 parties have shown interest in buying the team.

“One of the reasons, and I know that Mr. Devine is in the room and probably doesn’t want to hear this, but I think one of the reasons this team is in trouble is it had the wrong owner,” Smith said in court last week. “So I believe the right owner, transition of ownership, would be the best thing for this team.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).