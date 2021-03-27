NASCAR Cup: Mike Marlar makes debut on Bristol dirt

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dirt-racing aficionado Mike Marlar will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the first Cup Series race on dirt in over 50 years, Sunday. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota.

The starting grid for Sunday’s historic race will be set by four 15-lap qualifying heats Saturday evening. Marlar is slated to start second, alongside Brad Keselowski on the front row, in the second of those heat races. With 39 drivers/cars entered, all entrants will make Sunday’s main event.

“This is going to be interesting, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” Marlar said. “This is something that would not have been possible without the help of Carl Long and Rocky and Tom Smith from Smithbuilt homes. This is such a cool opportunity for me being a dirt racer from Eastern Tennessee being able to compete in the top series of NASCAR at Bristol.”

Clinton Cram will be Marlar’s crew chief.

Marlar is the 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model Sereis champion. He has two-career NASCAR national-level starts to his credit, including a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2019. He finished fourth in that race. Marlar is pulling double-duty this weekend, also competing in Saturday’s Truck Series race at Bristol, the Pinty’s Truck Sries race on Dirt. He’ll drive the No. 56 Hill Motorsports entry in that race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).