NASCAR Cup: Mike Wheeler will be Bubba Wallace’s crew chief at 23XI Racing

Photo courtesy of 23XI Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Mike Wheeler will be Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s crew chief on the new 23XI Racing team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin in 2021, Hamlin confirmed Friday, according to a report from NBC Sports.

Wheeler is the Competition Director at Leavine Family Racing, but that team is shutting down at the end of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season that will conclude Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway. He most recently was a Cup Series crew chief in 2019, also at Leavine Family Racing.

Before moving to Leavine ahead of the 2019 season, Wheeler was Hamlin’s crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing for six races in 2014 and from 2016 through 2018. Together, Wheeler and Hamlin won five races. In 148 races as a Cup Series crew chief, Wheeler also has 39 top-fives and 69 top-10 finishes.

The 23XI team already has announced a technical alliance with JGR.

Wheeler also has four wins in 33 races as a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief in 2015, working with drivers including Hamlin, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, David Ragan and Kenny Wallace.

