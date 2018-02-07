NASCAR Cup: modifications made to crash clock rules

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dave Moody announced on his SiriusXM Speedway show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that NASCAR has modified one of the rules relating to the five-minute crash clock that was implemented at the national level in 2017. According to Moody, the penalty for too many team personnel over the pit wall to repair crash damage during the timed period has been reduced. Also, the time period has been increased.

Last season, the first season with the crash clock, cars were withdrawn from the race if too many men went over the wall to repair crash damage during the five-minute period. This season, according to Moody, that penalty has been reduced to a two-lap penalty and the clock has been extended from five minutes to six.

Championship contender Matt Kenseth was withdrawn from the playoff race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City last October as a result of having too many crewmen working to repair crash damage on his car while it was on the five-minute clock.

“Honestly, I’ve never heard of disqualifying somebody from a race if you got one too many guys over the wall. I don’t really know,” Kenseth said right after being withdrawn from the Kansas race. “I don’t really have a lot of good things to say at the moment, so I’ll probably try not to say much. Pretty disappointing way to end, can’t even go back on the race track because of an error we made. It couldn’t be any more disappointing. We can’t even go race; we can’t even try; they just tell us we gotta park it.”

Kenseth was still in the playoffs entering the Kansas race, but the Kansas race was the elimination race at the end of the Round of 12 and Kenseth was one of the four drivers eliminated from the playoffs at the end of the Kansas race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).