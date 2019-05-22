NASCAR Cup: moment of silence to be observed during Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 27: Members of the military stands at attention during pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will conduct a 30-second moment of silence near the halfway point of Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and CEO Marcus Smith announced.

“We take a lot of pride in the Coca-Cola 600 being the biggest celebration of all those who have served and who currently serve our nation’s military,” Smith said.

The moment of silence will be after the conclusion of stage two. The 600-mile/400-lap race distance will be divided into four equal 100-lap stages, putting the moment of silence just past the halfway point, or lap 200, of the race. After stage two is completed, race cars will be brought down pit road and engines will be shut off.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for an approximate 6 p.m. ET green flag Sunday. The race will be shown live on FOX.

