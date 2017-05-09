NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy All-Star Race fan voting open

By AMANDA VINCENT

Voting is open for the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star-Race fan vote to determine the final entrant into the All-Star race, scheduled for May 20 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Drivers with points-paying race wins, either in 2016 or up to the point of the All-Star Race this season; past Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champions; and past All-Star Race winners, providing they still compete in the Cup Series full-time, already have All-Star Race entries locked in. Two stage winners in a preliminary race the night of the All-Star Race also will advance to the main event.

Votes may be cast at NASCAR.com/fanvote . Fans may vote twice per day, and votes shared on Facebook or Twitter will count twice. Polls will close at 11:59 p.m. ET May 19. Drivers on the ballot include A.J. Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedeto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Elliott, Timmy Hill, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, David Ragan, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suarez and Cole Whitt.

The Monster Energy All-Star race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 8 p.m. ET May 20 and will be shown live on FS1.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)