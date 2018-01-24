NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy evaluating future in sport

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR premier series title sponsor, Monster Energy, continues to evaluate its participation in the sport beyond the 2018 season. The energy drink company’s current contract with the sanctioning body ends at the end of the 2018 season, keeping Monster Energy as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series for this season.

“We also commenced this last year with a principle NASCAR sponsorship, as I’m sure you’re aware,” Monster Beverage Corporation Chairman and CEO Rodney Sacks said during an investor meeting on Jan. 18, as quoted in an NBC Sports report. “That was an interesting change for us. I think it afforded us extensive exposure to many more consumers who would not ordinarily have followed the sports we have been active in. We are continuing our sponsorship this year of NASCAR. We are evaluating where we are with the NASCAR sponsorship going forward in ’19 and thereafter. We’re busy in discussions at the moment with NASCAR and looking at and deciding what will be the best way forward for us as a brand. Certainly this year we’re fully vested and we’re excited about the opportunity for the brand and continuing to establish our presence in NASCAR and with the NASCAR consumer.’’

Originally, Monster Energy had a deadline in December year to decide its future as the top-series title sponsor beyond the 2018 season, but NASCAR has given Monster an extension.

The 2017 Cup Series season was Monster’s first as series title sponsor. The two-year agreement making Monster the series’ title sponsor was announced during 2016 NASCAR Champion’s Week in Las Vegas on Dec. 1 of that year.

